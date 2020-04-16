UrduPoint.com
Business Centers, Markets, Local Shops Partially Opened Again

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 05:42 PM

Business centers, markets, local shops partially opened again

Most of the business centers, markets and local shops specially related to construction industries have reopened partially after the provincial government decision on the condition of maintaining and following the guideline of the government to ensure safety to the general public from outbreak of Corona virus

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) : Most of the business centers, markets and local shops specially related to construction industries have reopened partially after the provincial government decision on the condition of maintaining and following the guideline of the government to ensure safety to the general public from outbreak of Corona virus.

Soon after the government decision of soften in the overall lockdown, business activities in all the markets of Bajaur and most of the shops have reopened from Thursday morning.

Bajaur's business circles have welcomed the provincial government's softening of the lockdown and called it a good decision.

A business administration official while talking to APP said that the business activities have reopened in all of Bajaur but all shopkeepers would have to strictly follow the SOPs issued by the provincial government to ensure safety to the general public from infection of COVID-19 through mixing up, gathering and unnecessary visits.

He said Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Usman Mehsud Chaired a high level meeting on the prevention of coronavirus. Assistant Commissioner Khar Fazal Rahim, Assistant Commissioner Khar Fazal Rahim, Assistant Commissioner Nawagi Habibullah Khan, Minister of District Health Officer Dr. Adnan and WHO personnel attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Bajaur urged the officers of the Department of Health and District Administration Bajaur to perform their duty round the clock and ensure due guideline to the general public so that their safety should be ensured from the Coronavirus infection.

The meeting also decided to avoid unnecessary gathering in front of markets, shops and other businesses centers to stop outbreak of Coronavirus. It was also decided to ensure use of masks, gloves and the TMA officials should would spray all the public places.

