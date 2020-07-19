UrduPoint.com
Business Centers, Shops Close During Two-day Lockdown In Dera

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 seconds ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 10:00 PM

Business centers, shops close during two-day lockdown in Dera

DERA ISMAEL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) ::business centers and shops in Dera Ismail Khan remained closed during the two-day lockdown on Saturday and Sunday.

After the shops were reopened, the city police arrested more than two dozen shopkeepers during the operation in the city for violating the lockdown and not following the SOPs issued by the provincial government.

The shops at various places, including Circular Road and in different Bazaars remained open. The Police also took action against those not following the SOPs and lockdown. The police confiscated the goods of the traders whose shops remained open. Like other parts of the province, the lockdown was imposed to stop outbreak of Coronavirus for two days on Saturday and Sunday but some of the traders have ignored the directives of the district administration and thus in response the Dera Police took action against them.

