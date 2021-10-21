UrduPoint.com

Business Centres, Educational Institutions Sealed Over Violation Of SOPs

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 07:20 PM

On the directives of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) district administration Peshawar sealed several business centres and educational institutions while others issued notices over violation of Corona preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs) here on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :On the directives of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) district administration Peshawar sealed several business centres and educational institutions while others issued notices over violation of Corona preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs) here on Thursday.

In this connection, the officers of the district administration inspected the status of the implementation of Corona SOPs and vaccination process at Peshawar Bus Terminal, General Bus Stands, Kohat Road Bus Stands, BRT stations, business centres, educational institutions and bazaars.

The officers of district administration ensured the implementation of Corona SOPs and also checked Corona vaccination certificates.

During inspection, Khadi Store, Silver Dragon Restaurant and Rahat Bakery were sealed over violation of Corona SOPs and providing services to unvaccinated persons.

The managers of these business outlets were also arrested. Similarly, the University of Spoken English and URS Coaching academy at Zaryab Colony were also sealed over violation of SOPs.

The officers of district administration also visited basic health units (BHUs) and other health centres and reviewed the process of Corona vaccination.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Captain (Retd) Khalid Mahmood has directed the officers of district administration for the implementation of Corona SOPs in letter and spirit, checking of vaccination certificates and legal action against unvaccinated persons.

