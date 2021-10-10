UrduPoint.com

Business Circles Condole Dr. Abdul Qadeer Death

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 05:40 PM

Business circles condole Dr. Abdul Qadeer death

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :The business circles of Faisalabad expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Mohsin-e-Pakistan Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan. In a statement issued here on Sunday, Atif Munir Sheikh, president Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), said that the nation would never forget Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan who made Pakistan the first atomic power of Islamic world.

 He said that Dr AQ Khan, in a most challenging situation, helped Pakistan acquire atomic power and his services and contributions would be remembered forever as a golden chapter in the history of our national security.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad World Business Chamber Sunday Gold Commerce Industry Sad

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed directs to display Expo 2020 Dub ..

Mansour bin Zayed directs to display Expo 2020 Dubai logo at Emirates Internatio ..

1 minute ago
 Dubai Otology Conference and Exhibition begins

Dubai Otology Conference and Exhibition begins

16 minutes ago
 25,314 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

25,314 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

16 minutes ago
 National Hero Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan laid to rest i ..

National Hero Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan laid to rest in Islamabad

21 minutes ago
 Expo 2020 embodies GCC aspirations towards promisi ..

Expo 2020 embodies GCC aspirations towards promising future: Abdullah bin Zayed

1 hour ago
 RTA holds 7th edition of Dubai International Proje ..

RTA holds 7th edition of Dubai International Project Management Forum

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.