Business circles condole Dr. Abdul Qadeer death

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :The business circles of Faisalabad expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Mohsin-e-Pakistan Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan. In a statement issued here on Sunday, Atif Munir Sheikh, president Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), said that the nation would never forget Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan who made Pakistan the first atomic power of Islamic world.

He said that Dr AQ Khan, in a most challenging situation, helped Pakistan acquire atomic power and his services and contributions would be remembered forever as a golden chapter in the history of our national security.