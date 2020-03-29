UrduPoint.com
Business Community Actively Participating In Govt's Efforts For Corona Fight : RCCI President

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce (RCCI) President Saboor Malik Sunday assured their support with government and said all business community are actively participating in government's efforts for corona fight.

Talking to ptv news channel, he said the incumbent government is taking all possible measures to facilitate the general public in containing the spread of Coronavirus in its limited resources which is appreciable.

President RCCI said business community had a big role to play in ensuring that the spread of the Virus is mitigated and everybody have right to play their active role.

RCCI has organized the volunteer groups to help the needy in this crucial time, he mentioned.

It is need of the hour to take all precautionary measures and avoid social gathering, he stressed.

He said our volunteer task force will join government volunteer teams to help community, adding, our own volunteers are providing free of cost food to needy people.

He urged business community to support government for curbing hoarding and profiteering to provide relief to the masses in their difficult time.

Saboor Malik said that the provision of food items will be ensured with the cooperation of the government and with the help of volunteers.

He said that no government alone can fight against this epidemic, adding, the impact of the pandemic will be minimum if we jointly fight against it.

He urge retailers to behave responsibly throughout the coronavirus and not to make misleading claims or charge vastly inflated prices.

The government has taken timely precautionary measures to contain the spread of Coronavirus in country, he added.

I appeal to the nation to follow the instructions of the competent authorities to stay home and stay safe.

