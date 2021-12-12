UrduPoint.com

Business Community Applauds Govt For Extending Date Of Property Tax Payment

Sumaira FH 11 minutes ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 07:50 PM

Business community applauds govt for extending date of property tax payment

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :The city's business community lauded the role of the Punjab government for extending the five per cent rebate on property tax payment (2021-22) by December 31.

President Traders Welfare Association Punjab Sharjeel Mir, while talking to APP, that during the various meetings with the government officials, the traders association asked them to withdraw the increase in property tax as the business community had been badly affected due to coronavirus pandemic.

Mir said the Punjab govt while acknowledging the problems of traders, withdrew its notification regarding revised rates of commercial self and rented properties for determining the gross annual rental value.

He informed that govt had also issued a notification on December 8 that those who paid any additional amount in the head of property tax during the current financial year would be adjusted against future liability. Mir thanked the Government of Punjab for recognizing the business community demands and asked the traders to submit their taxes with a five per cent rebate till December 31.

/395

