UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Business Community Appreciates Role Of Islamabad Police In Combating Multiple Challenges

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 06:57 PM

Business community appreciates role of Islamabad police in combating multiple challenges

The business community of the Capital has lauded the efforts and role of Islamabad police in successfully combating various challenges and taking effective measures for maintaining law and order crucial for investment friendly environment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :The business community of the Capital has lauded the efforts and role of Islamabad police in successfully combating various challenges and taking effective measures for maintaining law and order crucial for investment friendly environment.

In a ceremony held here at Police Line Headquarters in the honor of outgoing President of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Muhammad Ahmed and its newly elected President, the businessmen appreciated Islamabad police for handling critical situations successfully. The ceremony was attended among others by IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, office bearers of ICCI and senior police officials of Islamabad police.

Islamabad police chief Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar congratulated the newly elected President ICCI and thanked the outgoing President for cooperation with police during his tenure. He also gave honorary shield to the outgoing President ICCI.

The outgoing President ICCI Muhammad Ahmed thanked IGP Islamabad for hosting the ceremony. He said that Capital police force played a crucial role during the phase of COVID-19 and helped the business community and philanthropists in distributing the ration among the poor.

He said that ties between business community and police were promoted which helped a lot to resolve many problems.

He expressed the hope that newly elected body would also continue efforts for effectively resolving the traders' issues and promote cooperation with police.

Hailing the tenure of outgoing President ICCI, the IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar said that people got important positions in their lives but only those were remembered who work with responsibility and serve the people and nation with honesty. He said that outgoing President not only made efforts to resolve the problems of business community but also of common persons during his tenure.

He said that poor and traders were helped during the phase of coronavirus and such services would be remembered forever. Later, the police officials and office bearers of ICCI gathered for a group photo and expressed resolve to continue cooperation with each other.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Business Poor Law And Order Chamber Commerce Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

EPA reviews publishers selected by their AED1 mill ..

13 seconds ago

SCCI holds 13th periodic meeting, reaffirms commit ..

30 minutes ago

Sharjah International Narrator Forum virtually cel ..

45 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif shares former IHC Judge Siddiqui’s ..

57 minutes ago

VP briefed on strategy of Mohammed bin Rashid Spac ..

1 hour ago

Dry weather forecast for city Multan

14 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.