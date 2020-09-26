Business community appreciates role of Islamabad police in combating multiple challenges

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The business community of the Capital has lauded the efforts and role of Islamabad police in successfully combating various challenges and taking effective measures for maintaining law and order crucial for investment friendly environment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :The business community of the Capital has lauded the efforts and role of Islamabad police in successfully combating various challenges and taking effective measures for maintaining law and order crucial for investment friendly environment.

In a ceremony held here at Police Line Headquarters in the honor of outgoing President of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Muhammad Ahmed and its newly elected President, the businessmen appreciated Islamabad police for handling critical situations successfully. The ceremony was attended among others by IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, office bearers of ICCI and senior police officials of Islamabad police.

Islamabad police chief Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar congratulated the newly elected President ICCI and thanked the outgoing President for cooperation with police during his tenure. He also gave honorary shield to the outgoing President ICCI.

The outgoing President ICCI Muhammad Ahmed thanked IGP Islamabad for hosting the ceremony. He said that Capital police force played a crucial role during the phase of COVID-19 and helped the business community and philanthropists in distributing the ration among the poor.

He said that ties between business community and police were promoted which helped a lot to resolve many problems.

He expressed the hope that newly elected body would also continue efforts for effectively resolving the traders' issues and promote cooperation with police.

Hailing the tenure of outgoing President ICCI, the IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar said that people got important positions in their lives but only those were remembered who work with responsibility and serve the people and nation with honesty. He said that outgoing President not only made efforts to resolve the problems of business community but also of common persons during his tenure.

He said that poor and traders were helped during the phase of coronavirus and such services would be remembered forever. Later, the police officials and office bearers of ICCI gathered for a group photo and expressed resolve to continue cooperation with each other.