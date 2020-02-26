UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Business Community Asked To Enhance Exports For Keeping Hyderabad Dry Port Operational

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 09:27 PM

Business community asked to enhance exports for keeping Hyderabad Dry Port operational

The Deputy Collector of Customs Hyderabad Iqbal Ahmed Memon has urged business community to extend their full support and cooperation for ensuing uninterrupted operations from Hyderabad Dry Port

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :The Deputy Collector of Customs Hyderabad Iqbal Ahmed Memon has urged business community to extend their full support and cooperation for ensuing uninterrupted operations from Hyderabad Dry Port.

During visit of Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry's secretariat along with Chief Operating Officer National Logistics Cell Karachi Asif Sultan Tajak on Wednesday he expressed concerns over thin cargo handling of export goods from Hyderabad Dry Port which may lead to closure of the port.

The government was committed to rapid industrial development and different measures were taken to facilitate the business community including smooth functioning of Hyderabad Dry Port, he said adding that however the Hyderabad Dry Port would sustain only if the business community enhances quantum of export goods.

Asif Sultan Tajak informed that Hyderabad Dry Port was running in deficit as only 20 to 25 containers were being handled from the port. It was the reason that the NLC has indicated to close operation from Hyderabad Dry Port, he informed and added that deficit of the port could be controlled with continuation of operation if the port achieves target of exporting 50 containers within three months. The Chairman HSATI Mazhar-ul-Haq Choudhry and Senior Vice Chairman Amir Shahab, President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Daulat Ram Lohana and Ex-Vice President Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ziauddin briefed the Customs and NLC officers about the issues being faced by the business community of Hyderabad.

They also extended their full cooperation and vowed for all out efforts to keep operation at Hyderabad Dry Port continue.

Related Topics

Karachi Business Hyderabad Lead SITE Chamber May Commerce All From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Organizes Seminar On Hindutva Ideolo ..

35 minutes ago

Oil products stocks jump to record on gains in all ..

1 hour ago

University of Karachi releases national song "Tum ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy seminar on Hindutva ideology highlig ..

3 minutes ago

Consul General of Japan hosts reception to celebra ..

3 minutes ago

Goodbye, tennis: Sharapova announces retirement

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.