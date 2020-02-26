Business community asked to enhance exports for keeping Hyderabad Dry Port operational

The Deputy Collector of Customs Hyderabad Iqbal Ahmed Memon has urged business community to extend their full support and cooperation for ensuing uninterrupted operations from Hyderabad Dry Port

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :The Deputy Collector of Customs Hyderabad Iqbal Ahmed Memon has urged business community to extend their full support and cooperation for ensuing uninterrupted operations from Hyderabad Dry Port.

During visit of Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry's secretariat along with Chief Operating Officer National Logistics Cell Karachi Asif Sultan Tajak on Wednesday he expressed concerns over thin cargo handling of export goods from Hyderabad Dry Port which may lead to closure of the port.

The government was committed to rapid industrial development and different measures were taken to facilitate the business community including smooth functioning of Hyderabad Dry Port, he said adding that however the Hyderabad Dry Port would sustain only if the business community enhances quantum of export goods.

Asif Sultan Tajak informed that Hyderabad Dry Port was running in deficit as only 20 to 25 containers were being handled from the port. It was the reason that the NLC has indicated to close operation from Hyderabad Dry Port, he informed and added that deficit of the port could be controlled with continuation of operation if the port achieves target of exporting 50 containers within three months. The Chairman HSATI Mazhar-ul-Haq Choudhry and Senior Vice Chairman Amir Shahab, President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Daulat Ram Lohana and Ex-Vice President Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ziauddin briefed the Customs and NLC officers about the issues being faced by the business community of Hyderabad.

They also extended their full cooperation and vowed for all out efforts to keep operation at Hyderabad Dry Port continue.