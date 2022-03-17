UrduPoint.com

Business Community Assured Of Best Govt Support : Muhammad Ayub Afridi

Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2022 | 09:41 PM

Business community assured of best govt support : Muhammad Ayub Afridi

Advisor on Overseas Pakistan and Human Resources, Muhammad Ayub Afridi on Thursday assured the business community of the city of his fully support to get resolved their genuine issues as Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team were striving to increase the exports through boost to industrial activities in the country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Advisor on Overseas Pakistan and Human Resources, Muhammad Ayub Afridi on Thursday assured the business community of the city of his fully support to get resolved their genuine issues as Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team were striving to increase the exports through boost to industrial activities in the country.

Speaking at an interactive session with members of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry, here at the association's office, he endorsed that it was very essential for the top government leadership to sit with stakeholders mainly the business community, and find the solution of their social and economic issues at the earliest. Better environment was needed to encourage industrial and trade activities in the country.

" I shall request Prime Minister to spend one day a week with business community to encourage and facilitate them for economic growth, as done by the Prime Minister of Bangladesh," he re-affirmed.

KATI's President Muhammad Salman Aslam, former president and Chairman KATI Standing Committee on Labour Zahid Sayeed, former president Gulzar Feroze , CEO of Korangi Industry and Trade Estate Limited (KITE) and former president M.Zubair Chhaya, Chairman, Old-age Benefits Institution, Shakeel Ahmed Mangnejo with his team of senior officers were prominent at the meeting.

On the demand of KATI leadership, the PM's Advisor assured that a joint representative committee would be formed soon to work out and recommend solutions of the issues between EOBI and industrialists of Karachi in the best interest of the workers and industrialists.

There must be proper and transparent mechanism to ensure due benefits to the workers registered with EOBI.

" Please, honestly pay for all workers. Aslo, do not leave any worker un-registered. Any how, workers be taken care of," he urged them conceding that government institutions could not do much for the big number of workers in the country.

The business community had to play a major role.

He acknowledged that Karachi industrialists were making more contribution on this account.

On this occasion, PM's Advisor on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resources spoke of the government initiatives for the welfare and support the Overseas Pakistani, which included their online voting right/facility, soft loan for Mera Pakistan-Mera Ghar and lauch of Rohan Digital Accounts getting high response from them.

To a question from media, Afridi said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government , under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, would complete its tenure and the Opposition's no-confidence motion would be defeated.

Imran Khan deserved more time to create mess and corruption of seven decades.

Keeping before the history of other political parties, and their bad policies and performance, the people of Karachi had no option but to vote for PTI in the next general elections.

After Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah , Imran Khan was the great leader the nation had, Afridi said.

Earlier , PM's Advisor on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resources visited the Heaquarters of EOBI wherein he was given a detailed briefing by its Chairman Shakeel Ahmed Mangnejo on the institution's overall performance and the administrative and legal issues.

Muhammad Ayub Afridi directed the EOBI management to bring policy reforms and make every effort provide maximum benefits to the workforce and their families.

EOBI should ensure the best liaison with the industrialists and other employers , besides workers through their representatives and extend them the best possible support and care.

He also asked the EOBI management to find ways to collect more amount of the contribution from employers and invest the funds in the best available avenues to strengthen the institution's financial position for better support and cover to the pensioners and their families.

>