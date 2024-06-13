Open Menu

Business Community Assured Resolution Of Problems, Creating Favourable Environment

Umer Jamshaid Published June 13, 2024 | 08:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Chief Secretary (CS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary here on Thursday assured that problems faced by business community would be resolved and a business friendly environment would be created.

He was talking to a delegation of industrialists and businessmen from the Mohmand Chamber of Commerce and Industries.

The delegation informed CS about their issues Mohmand Economic Zone.

He listened to the concerns of businessmen and assured the delegation that government would resolve the challenges faced by business community. Recognizing their vital contribution to economy, he emphasized government's dedication to create a favorable business environment particularly for the merged districts.

He also directed concerned authorities to resolve key issues of the Mohmand Economic Zone including provision of banking facilities, communication and steps to support the business community.

The chief secretary highlighted importance of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and urged industrialists to engage in training exercises and skills development programs for the local population, adding that such initiatives are crucial for community development.

The meeting was also attended by officials from the Industries Department and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC).

