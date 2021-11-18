UrduPoint.com

Business Community Assures Support To PSH For Economic Empowerment Of Orphans

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 05:13 PM

Business community assures support to PSH for Economic empowerment of orphans

Zummarad Khan, Patron-in-Chief, Pakistan Sweet Homes (PSH) Thursday said that his institution was working to provide better education to orphan children and all this was being done with the support of our collaborators

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Zummarad Khan, Patron-in-Chief, Pakistan Sweet Homes (PSH) Thursday said that his institution was working to provide better education to orphan children and all this was being done with the support of our collaborators.

He said that 17 girls of PSH had been admitted to the Girls Cadet College Larkana, which was a source of pride for him, said a press release issued here.

Zummarad said that the Matric and intermediate students of PSH were also showing excellent results.

He said that for the first time in the history, a cadet college of orphan students had been started in which 150 PSH students were getting education.

He hoped that as per past practice, the business community would continue to cooperate with PSH enabling it to contribute more effectively towards the economic empowerment of orphan children.

He expressed these views during his visit to Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry along with orphan children to congratulate the ICCI Office Bearers on their election.

Zummarad Khan said that Pakistan Sweet Homes was the largest organization in the country dedicated to providing shelter and education to the orphan kids.

He said with the support of collaborators, PSH had established its network in all parts of the country for providing shelter to thousands of orphan children.

He said that this whole network of PSH was expanding with the support of collaborators to empower the orphans so that they could become productive citizens and play an effective role in the economic development of the country.

Speaking at the occasion, Muhammad Shakeel Munir, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) lauded the services of Zummarad Khan for dedicating his life for the welfare of orphan children.

He said that providing education to orphan children of PSH was a great service to humanity and was optimistic that many of them would excel in various fields of life including entrepreneurship.

He said that islam laid great stress on taking good care of orphans and assured that business community will continue to cooperate with PHS in its mission of providing a better quality of life to the orphan kids.

Jamshaid Akhtar Sheikh, Senior Vice President ICCI said that businessmen were cooperating with many welfare-oriented projects to contribute for social development and assured that they would cooperate with PHS as well so that it could be further strengthened to serve more orphan kids across Pakistan.

Muhammad Faheem Khan, Vice President ICCI said that Chamber would help in promoting entrepreneurship in PHS students to make them job creators instead of jobs seekers.

Former Presidents ICCI Sheikh Amir Waheed, Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi, Baser Daud, former Senior Vice Presidents ICCI Muhammad Naveed Malik, Tahir Abbasi, Khalid Chaudhry and others were also present in the meeting and they appreciated the services of Zummarad Khan for PSH.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Islamabad Business Education Visit Job Larkana Chamber Shakeel Commerce All Industry Jobs

Recent Stories

Chalhoub Group partners with Al Jalila Foundation ..

Chalhoub Group partners with Al Jalila Foundation to advance local medical resea ..

1 minute ago
 RAK Ruler receives Minister of State for Foreign A ..

RAK Ruler receives Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh

1 minute ago
 EDGE announces strategic deal with Israel Aerospac ..

EDGE announces strategic deal with Israel Aerospace Industries to develop advanc ..

2 minutes ago
 CEMS organised screening camp, walk & seminar to m ..

CEMS organised screening camp, walk & seminar to mark World Diabetes & COPD Day ..

11 minutes ago
 Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) Conference held at UVAS

Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) Conference held at UVAS

11 minutes ago
 TLP Chief Hafiz Saad Rizvi released from jail

TLP Chief Hafiz Saad Rizvi released from jail

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.