Business community assures support to PSH for Economic empowerment of orphans

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Zummarad Khan, Patron-in-Chief, Pakistan Sweet Homes (PSH) Thursday said that his institution was working to provide better education to orphan children and all this was being done with the support of our collaborators.

He said that 17 girls of PSH had been admitted to the Girls Cadet College Larkana, which was a source of pride for him, said a press release issued here.

Zummarad said that the Matric and intermediate students of PSH were also showing excellent results.

He said that for the first time in the history, a cadet college of orphan students had been started in which 150 PSH students were getting education.

He hoped that as per past practice, the business community would continue to cooperate with PSH enabling it to contribute more effectively towards the economic empowerment of orphan children.

He expressed these views during his visit to Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry along with orphan children to congratulate the ICCI Office Bearers on their election.

Zummarad Khan said that Pakistan Sweet Homes was the largest organization in the country dedicated to providing shelter and education to the orphan kids.

He said with the support of collaborators, PSH had established its network in all parts of the country for providing shelter to thousands of orphan children.

He said that this whole network of PSH was expanding with the support of collaborators to empower the orphans so that they could become productive citizens and play an effective role in the economic development of the country.

Speaking at the occasion, Muhammad Shakeel Munir, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) lauded the services of Zummarad Khan for dedicating his life for the welfare of orphan children.

He said that providing education to orphan children of PSH was a great service to humanity and was optimistic that many of them would excel in various fields of life including entrepreneurship.

He said that islam laid great stress on taking good care of orphans and assured that business community will continue to cooperate with PHS in its mission of providing a better quality of life to the orphan kids.

Jamshaid Akhtar Sheikh, Senior Vice President ICCI said that businessmen were cooperating with many welfare-oriented projects to contribute for social development and assured that they would cooperate with PHS as well so that it could be further strengthened to serve more orphan kids across Pakistan.

Muhammad Faheem Khan, Vice President ICCI said that Chamber would help in promoting entrepreneurship in PHS students to make them job creators instead of jobs seekers.

Former Presidents ICCI Sheikh Amir Waheed, Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi, Baser Daud, former Senior Vice Presidents ICCI Muhammad Naveed Malik, Tahir Abbasi, Khalid Chaudhry and others were also present in the meeting and they appreciated the services of Zummarad Khan for PSH.