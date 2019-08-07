UrduPoint.com
Business Community Back COAS Stance Over Indian Aggression

Wed 07th August 2019 | 02:57 PM

President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), President All Karachi Industrial Alliance (AKIA), Senior Vice Chairman of the Businessmen Panel of FPCCI and former provincial minister, Mian Zahid Hussain on Wednesday said COAS Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa has responded to Indian according to the aspirations of the masses

Qamar Javed Bajwa has responded to Indian according to the aspirations of the masses.Masses need not to worry as the army has all the abilities and capabilities to frustrate unholy designs of the enemies, he said.Mian Zahid Hussain said that Indian annexation of Kashmir has put the world's peace at stake which will damage all regional economies and push millions in poverty.

Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader said that the Indian economy will be damaged more than other countries.The former minister noted that India will fail to make Kashmir its part, impose a Palestine like solution or reduce Muslim majority to a minority.He said that Modi's adventurism has emerged as a great threat to the region and world and New Delhi's insistence that Kashmir is an internal issue is illogical otherwise the US president would not have offered mediation on the issue.Now, India can plan a terrorist activity in any city to put blame on Pakistan and push the Kashmir issue into the background, he added.

