Business Community Backbone Of Economy, Says Commissioner

Muhammad Irfan Published July 11, 2023 | 06:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Commissioner Multan division, Engineer Aamir Khattak, said on Tuesday that the business community was the backbone of the economy.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of the Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry who called him here led by President MCCI Mian Rashid Iqbal.

The establishment of a new industrial zone in Jalalpur Pir Wala and the extension of the Industrial estate were considered in the meeting. The administration was making all possible efforts to resolve the issues of traders.

'The doors of the commissioner's office were opened to everyone and working to eliminate corruption and red-tapism culture.

He urged the business community to cooperate with the administration in taking action against encroachment.

It was the responsibility of all of us to make the city clean and beautiful, Commissioner said and added that the role of businessmen couldn't be denied in making the policies of the government successful.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Nauman Afzal, Senior vice president MCCI Nadeem Ahmed Sheikh, Sheikh Muhammad Asim Saeed and Muhammad Shafiq were present.

