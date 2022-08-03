UrduPoint.com

Business Community Calls For Strict Security On Ashura

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 03, 2022 | 07:53 PM

Business community calls for strict security on Ashura

Recalling the tragedy grieved by local traders of Madina Market and Al-Umer plaza in 2013 on Ashura day in Raja Bazar, President Markazi Anjuman Tajran Sharjeel Mir urged the Interior ministries of federal and provincial governments and heads of law enforcement agencies to take stringent security measures for ensuring peace and security in the city during Muharram.

Talking to APP, Mir said the city administration must take extraordinary measures by escalating snap checking and patrolling, effective monitoring of the city's entry and exit points, deployment of the additional police force and Rangers, installation and repair of CCTV cameras and other security steps so that all processions and other religious activities conclude peacefully.

"We cannot afford any further loss of life and property as it takes years to recover and restore businesses which were put on fire by the angry mob on November 15, in 2013", he said.

Mir appreciated the local administration for taking all the stakeholders, including the business community, into confidence regarding the security plan devised for various routes of Muharram processions so that shopkeepers/ traders adhered to the security plan and scheduled their business activities accordingly.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari said that foolproof security arrangements were being made to provide security to mourners and traders to feel a sense of security.

He said police high officials would monitor all the central congregations, and nothing could be more important than maintaining law and order.

