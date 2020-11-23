Business community calls on Commissioner

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Commissioner Sukkur, Shafique Mahesar on Monday chaired a meeting with business community at his office here in which he stressed on strong coordination between district administration and business community to solve the problems of parking and encroachment.

The meeting was attended by different district officers, President Anjuman Tajran and the members, Incharge Traffic Police, TMO and by other relevant officers.

Commissioner Sukkur said that a comprehensive parking plan has been chalked out that includes, one-way traffic, one-sided parking, removal of encroachments etc. All measures would be taken in collaboration with business community of the city.