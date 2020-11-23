UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Business Community Calls On Commissioner

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 07:20 PM

Business community calls on Commissioner

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Commissioner Sukkur, Shafique Mahesar on Monday chaired a meeting with business community at his office here in which he stressed on strong coordination between district administration and business community to solve the problems of parking and encroachment.

The meeting was attended by different district officers, President Anjuman Tajran and the members, Incharge Traffic Police, TMO and by other relevant officers.

Commissioner Sukkur said that a comprehensive parking plan has been chalked out that includes, one-way traffic, one-sided parking, removal of encroachments etc. All measures would be taken in collaboration with business community of the city.

Related Topics

Police Business Traffic Sukkur Anjuman All

Recent Stories

SAIF Zone, HFZA ink deal with SM to support digita ..

11 minutes ago

G20 Summit convenes in unprecedented circumstances ..

41 minutes ago

ADDED launches ‘TAHAQAQ’ verification service ..

56 minutes ago

Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority lays foundation ston ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree organising SLC

1 hour ago

DHA launches 9th edition of &#039;My Blood, for My ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.