Business community calls on IGP to discuss issues

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :A delegation of business community led by former President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Haji Muhammad Afzal called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General Police, Moazzam Jah to discuss issues faced by businessmen.

The delegation discussed various issues including extortion, land encroachment, ransom calls and security related problems.

Business community also emphasized on better relations, holding of meetings and working relationship between businessmen and police so that law and order situation could be improved.

Speaking on the occasion, IGP assured the delegation that protection of life and property of traders is the top priority of the police and action plan has been formulated for protection of traders and businessmen.

He said that necessary steps would be taken to address issues and concerns of business community.