Business community can put economy on right track if adopts self-accountability: FCCI President

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Business community can put the national economy on the right track if it adopts self-accountability, said Engineer Hafiz Ehtesham Javed, President, Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

He was addressing a meeting of FCCI Standing Committee on Licensing and Trade Associations in which Faisalabad Electronic Installation Association was specially invited.

FCCI President said, "We can achieve prosperous, dynamic and organized Pakistan if we work in accordance with the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah." He appreciated the efforts of Installment Association and said that they have set an example for the other organizations of Faisalabad.

He said that mortalities are increasing in the country due to coronavirus and the people should play their key role in controlling it.

During first wave of corona pandemic, the people not only used face masks but also maintained social distance by showing utmost responsibility, which prevented the spread of this disease. The people and especially the business community should once again show responsibility by maintain social distance and adopting other necessary safety measures to defeat second wave of corona too, he added.

Earlier, Chairman FCCI Standing Committee Rana Muhammad Sikandar Azam Khan said that Faisalabad Electronic Installation Association had been working for the last 22 years. It is actively and systematically protecting the business interests of its 64 members.