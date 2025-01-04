Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published January 04, 2025 | 09:41 PM

Business community complains of dying internet speed during load shedding

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) The Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) has strongly complained that a nation-wide internet service providing company has not arranged power back-ups at its installations in Hyderabad owing to which people suffer disruptions during hours of load shedding.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, the chamber's President Muhammad Saleem Memon pointed out that the internet speed died down during the hours of load shedding, conducted by Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO), on a daily basis.

He complained that the company seemed to be solely relying on HESCO supplied electricity instead of running its system on power supply backups during load shedding and unscheduled outages.

According to him, the business community, offices, students and other users of the internet were suffering regularly due to such neglect of the company.

"The company's poor service isn't only hurting e-commerce and digital businesses but also making the online education and research work impossible for students," he lamented.

Memon said the Federal government’s 'Pakistan Uraan Project' was a significant initiative aimed at stabilizing the national economy and promoting the Information Technology (IT) sector.

He added that the project’s goals included generating $5 billion annually through freelancing and by training 200,000 IT professionals every year.

"However, the company’s failure to provide uninterrupted internet services and its lack of power supply backup posed a serious hurdle to the success of that project," he pointed out.

The chamber's president urged the government to take notice of the issue and to resolve the same at the earliest.

