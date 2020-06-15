UrduPoint.com
Business Community Condoles Death Of Mother-in-law Of Mian Anjum

Mon 15th June 2020 | 12:20 AM

Business community condoles death of mother-in-law of Mian Anjum

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation Chamber of Commerce (SAARC CCI) vice president Haji Ghulam Ali, Businessmen Panel officials Mian Zahid Hussain, Alauddin Marri, Saqib Fayyaz Magoon, Naseer Hayaat Magoon, Sheikh Aslam, and PIAF leadership under the chair of Mian Nauman Kabir have expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of mother-in-law of president FPCCI (Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce & Industry) Mian Anjum Nisar due to COVID-19.

In a statement on Sunday, business community leaders prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

The funeral prayer of the FPCCI president's mother-in-law was offered at Model Town Lahore.

A large number of people, including trade and industry leaders, chambers of commerce office-bearers, government functionaries sent condolence messages.

