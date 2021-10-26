Business community continue to support neglected segment: FCCI Chief

The business community of Faisalabad has played a proactive role in philanthropy from the platform of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) which would continue in future with a renewed vigour, said Atif Munir Sheikh President FCCI

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :The business community of Faisalabad has played a proactive role in philanthropy from the platform of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) which would continue in future with a renewed vigour, said Atif Munir Sheikh President FCCI.

He was talking to Madam Farrukh Rizwan, Regional Director Social Welfare & Baitul Maal who specially visited the FCCI to seek his help for various projects of her department.

Vice President Rana Fayyaz Ahmad and Deputy Director Social Welfare Department Muhammad Nasir were also present during the meeting.

The FCCI President said that he had been taking part in welfare projects since long from the platform of FCCI and Lions club. He was convinced that the business community was always alive for mitigation of the problems confronted by neglected segments of the society. He directed the chairman FCCI standing committee on social welfare to further expedite its activities in close liaison with the government departments.

"It will ensure enhanced facilities to the inmates of Darul Aman, Old-age home, Sanatzar and other organizations working under the umbrella of the social welfare department", he added. Atif Munir Sheikh requested the Regional Director to share the data of skilled female trainees of "Sanatzar" so that he could arrange jobs for them or arrange "work from home" for them according to their convenience.

He assured that he would also visit various organizations of the social welfare department to personally pinpoint their problems and identify missing facilities and take appropriate measures for their immediate redressal.

He also stressed the need for making women a productive part of the national economy and in this connection, he had already issued a directive to the FCCI secretariat that the seats vacated by females must be filled by the females only.

He said the government was contemplating enhancing the share of women in jobs from 15 to 25%.

"However this increase should be in a phased manner", he said and added that Pak economy was not as bad as projected by some elements.

"Our exporters are getting maximum orders while new and hi-tech industrial units are being established across the country", he said and added that CPEC had also opened new avenues for foreign investors while new dams were being constructed in the upper areas. "These dams would be completed by the year 2023-24", he said and added that we would need at least 12,000 electrical engineers and we must equip our children right now with appropriate skills to manage the generation and distribution of electricity in the country". He said that he was also focusing on the upgradation of infrastructure of Faisalabad.

"The numbers of patients have almost doubled as compared to their capacity and hence we must construct new hospitals to meet our feature needs", he said and added that FCCI was also working to construct a state-of-the-art expo centre to arrange world class exhibitions. "Land has been allocated for it in M3 industrial estate and now funds are required to start the physical work on it", he added.

Earlier, Madam Farrukh Rizwan briefed him about the different projects of the social welfare departmentand invited him to visit these projects according to his own convenience.