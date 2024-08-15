Open Menu

Business Community Continues Independence Day Celebrations

Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2024 | 08:46 PM

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry President Dr Khurram Tariq addressed a flag-hoisting ceremony at the FCCI complex in connection with the 78th Independence Day celebrations, on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry President Dr Khurram Tariq addressed a flag-hoisting ceremony at the FCCI complex in connection with the 78th Independence Day celebrations, on Thursday.

The building was profusely decorated with buntings, flags, balloons and lights. National songs also enthralled the participants in the ceremony as they were also wearing green scarves and badges of national flags with other decorative material.

Dr Khurram Tariq performed the flag hoisting ceremony along with Senior Vice President Dr Sajjad Arshad and Vice President Hajji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli.

In his brief address, he said the day is observed to pay tribute to the martyrs who had laid down their lives for creation of a homeland for the Muslims of the Subcontinent.

Dr Sajjad Arshad offered an emotional prayer saying "we must sacrifice our individual interest for solidarity and prosperity of Pakistan".

Later, they cut a special cake in the Boardroom to mark the 78th Independence Day. They also planted saplings in green areas in front of FCCI complex.

