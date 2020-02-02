Business community defers strike

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :The business community of Faisalabad has deferred its protestation of February 08 and wheel-jam strike call of February 10 on the assurance of Governor Punjab Chaudhary Mohammad Sarwar.

Meanwhile, a joint committee consisting of local parliamentarians and business leaders was constituted to resolve the issues.

Governor Punjab Chaudhary Mohammad Sarwar was addressing a joint press conference after a meeting with Rana Sikandar Azam, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), Mian Naeem Ahmed Chairman and Arif Ihsan Malik Vice Chairman of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the business community at FCCI Complex here on Sunday evening.

The governor said he had been instructed by Prime Minister Imran Khan to immediately visit Faisalabad and resolve the problems of business community.

He said he himself belong to this class and fully understand their issues. "It is very encouraging that the businessmen are ready to pay taxes as we could not run the country without their taxes", he added.

"However, in undocumented economy we have to plan short, medium and long term strategies to expand the tax net and for this purpose we have to work jointly", the governor said.

"I fully understand your view point", he said and added that the government had made a commitment to make refund claims of exporters within 72 hours.

He said cash flow was the major concern of any businessman and if 17 percent capital of a business was excluded from his circulation, he would be unable to run his business.

"I had raised this issue in the Core Committee and the prime minister had issued clear directive that there should be no delay in the payment of refund claims", he told.

He said he understand that businessmen and industrialists had no links with politics and we had also categorically assured them before election that no one of them would be victimized on the basis of his political affiliation and we had honored this commitment.

He said national development was directly linked with business community as they would generate wealth, provide jobs and pay taxes to run the country.

Responding to a question, the governor Punjab said that there would be no delay in negotiations with business community and final decision would be made as soon as the recommendations of committee were discussed and approved by the concerned ministries.

Faiz Ullah Kamoka, Chairman National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs said he had openly pleaded the case of business community of Faisalabad in national assembly and had also convened an immediate meeting of this standing committee on February 04.

He invited Rana Sikandar Azam to participate in this meeting while business leaders from other important industrial and business cities would also be requested to attend it.

Responding to the concerns of some business leaders, he assured that the committee would make sincere efforts to resolve the problems as soon as possible.

Earlier, Rana Sikandar Azam President FCCI said he had detailed meetings with Advisor to the PM on Commerce Razak Dawood and Chairman FBR Shabbar Zaidi. "I also had a meeting with the PM on January 20 and informed him the situation," he told.

"I am thankful to the prime minister who took immediate notice and directed Governor Punjab to visit Faisalabad and resolve our issues", he added.

He also quoted the speech of Faiz Ullah Kamoka on assembly floor and said he had convened a meeting of NA Standing Committee to discuss this issue. He said "We defer our protestation and wheel-jam strike call." He was optimistic that the committee comprising of parliamentarians and business community would submit its recommendations before February 08, while Governor Punjab and local parliamentarians would ensure implementation on the same.

During the meeting, MNA Khurram Shahzad, MPAs Latif Nazar and Shakil Shahid, SVP Zafar Iqbal Sarwar, VP FCCI Bilal Waheed Sheikh, Miand Naeem Ahmed Chairman and Arif Ihsan Malik VC of JAC were present in addition to the representatives of other trade organizations.