Business Community Delegation Meets Punjab Governor
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 26, 2024 | 11:15 PM
A delegation of the business community led by Humayun Iqbal Mir met with Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan at the Governor's House, here on Tuesday
Senior PPP Lahore leader Aslam Gill was also present on the occasion.
Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that the business community is playing a major role in the economic improvement of the country. He said that stakeholders should be taken on board while making any policy.
He said that strengthening the business community is vital to improve the economy as well as create employment opportunities. He said that a large number of the business community pay taxes, adding that tax payers should be respected.
The Punjab Governor further said that the PTI's protest is not a solution to the problems, they should come to the negotiating table.
He said that the visit of a high-level delegation from Belarus to Pakistan is good news for the country's economy. He said that protest call of PTI is not in the national interest. The Punjab Governor further said that all political parties should be on the same page regarding the country's economy.
On this occasion, the delegation told the Punjab Governor that the closure of markets at 8 pm is causing economic murder of traders. The Governor assured the delegation to talk to the relevant authorities to resolve their issues.
