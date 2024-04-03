Business Community Demand Boosting Security Around Markets
Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2024 | 12:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) The business community of the city has demanded that the Rawalpindi district administration boost safety measures around all marketplace areas as Eid shopping was gaining momentum with each passing day.
Expressing discontent over the security arrangements made for shopping areas, they said the deployment of police personnel was insufficient compared to the great hustle and bustle of visitors there.
Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajran General Secretary Tahir Taj Bhatti said there should be police officers in plain clothes present in susceptible areas and ready to converge on a single whistle in an emergency.
Besides, he said, many beggars seek alms but were also involved in criminal activities like pick-pocketing and snatching different items from the people visiting the markets.
President of Moti Bazar Chaudhry Iqbal also asked the quarters concerned to beef up the security of city markets, especially during nighttime.
City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani assured that foolproof security arrangements had been made to provide a special cover to shopping areas so that customers and traders could feel a sense of security.
He said that traffic police had also deputed wardens in all city shopping centers for smooth traffic flow.
Recent Stories
Realme Announces Exciting Ramzan Offer with Price Drop on realme C67
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024
UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contributing towards its development: C ..
North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile
One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish school shooter
Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race
Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota sees US surge
Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killing 29
All Blacks great Sam Whitelock to retire this year
Man burnt to death by woman
Govt committed to switching all agricultural tube wells in Balochistan on solar ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
415 liters cold drinks wasted3 minutes ago
-
HEC announces Master, PhD scholarships for Romania3 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes 133 kg drugs in six operations4 minutes ago
-
Modi regime’s denounced for economic exploitation of IIOJK’s natural wealth4 minutes ago
-
All set to observe the 45th death anniversary of ZAB4 minutes ago
-
Five arrested, 13bikes, weapons recovered4 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat hold meeting for peaceful conduct of by-election in Kohat14 minutes ago
-
Food Authority quick action against adulteration mafia24 minutes ago
-
Prize distribution ceremony held44 minutes ago
-
Training workshop for investigation officers conducted1 hour ago
-
Weather to remain dry, partially clouding in KP1 hour ago
-
NEPRA grants 1,596 net-metering licenses in FY-2023/241 hour ago