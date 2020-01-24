Business community demand for bringing perpetrators of food crisis to justice

The government must take strict action to defeat the elements behind nationwide wheat and sugar crisis, said former President ICCI Shahid Rasheed Butt

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th January, 2020) The government must take strict action to defeat the elements behind nationwide wheat and sugar crisis, said former President ICCI Shahid Rasheed Butt.The business leader said on Friday, while talking to traders said that masses are hoping that the prime minister will take stern action against those responsible for the wheat and sugar crisis for petty personal gains,.Profiteers and hoarders are fanning unrest and promoting poverty across the country which is very dangerous for society hence this trend should be discouraged, he said.He said that wheat and sugarcane stocks were enough for the requirements of the country but an artificial crisis was engineered which warrants an exemplary punishment to the manipulators.Shahid Rasheed Butt said that why the price of sugar and flour almost doubled while stocked in godowns of hoarders and demanded that the government should seize all such stocks.

This is the largest robbery in history to Pakistan committed by influential which should not go unpunished, he said, adding that hoarding of essential items should be banned.He said that poverty and assets of the influential are increasing with the rapid pace in the country resulting in disparity.He said that the government should focus on direct taxation and bring the rate of indirect taxation down so that poor can afford meals.The hoarders are not only exploiting masses but also making life difficult for growers and now a urea crisis has been planned which will result in the negative growth of the agriculture sector.He said that the relationship between farmers and sugar mill owners should be revisited as the interests of farmers are always neglected by millers.There are host of problems for sugarcane growers at all stages and the protests by farmers has become the order of the day.