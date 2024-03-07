Business community demands 20-year economic recovery plan

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Business community has demanded of the newly elected central and provincial governments to jointly outline a 20-year economic plan for revival of industries, trade, business and progress.

Traders expressed high optimism that the newly elected provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will take strong stance with the centre for attainment of due constitutional rights with regard to gas and electricity.

The business community assured the central and provincial governments to continue consistent cooperation and support for bringing economic prosperity, progress, industrialization and trade promotion along with framing sustainable and growth-oriented policies.

This was the crux of a meeting of the business community chaired by Industrialists Association Peshawar President Ayub Zakori held at IAP Office, said in a press release here on Thursday.

IAP executive members, industrialists and members were present during the meeting.

On the occasion, the participants felicitated the newly elected prime minister Shehbaz Sharif and his cabinet, and provincial chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur and his cabinet and expressed hope both Federal and provincial governments would take proactive initiatives to resolve all issues of the community.

Ayub Zakori in his opening remarks said the Gandapur-led provincial government would achieve early successes with regard to economic advancement and progress and gaining all constitutional rights of the province.

In order to ensure sustainable economic prosperity, Mr Zakori asked the federal government to revisit all the policies so that the sense of deprivation felt by KPK province may be negated.

This step would certainly create a win-win situation and would be warmly welcomed by the entire business and industrial community of the province in the larger interest of the country, the IAP chief added.

The IAP leadership and office bearers underscored that a long term economic roadmap for the country shall be envisioned which is convinced with long-term commitment and consistent policy implementation.

The current crises can be an opportunity to move forward and to understand that patchwork solutions were in fact no solutions. Only this is the resilient path to bounce back to not just recover but also embark on a path of robust growth and build economic sustainability.

Zakori hoped that CM Gandapur will take steps on emergent grounds to solve the long-term problems faced by the industrialists and business community in KP generally and particularly in Peshawar.