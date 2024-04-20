President Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) Adeel Siddiqui has called for a Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) conducted inquiry against overbilling by the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) President Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) Adeel Siddiqui has called for a Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) conducted inquiry against overbilling by the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO).

In a statement issued here on Saturday, Siddiqui said a similar probe had already been launched by the FIA in Lahore against Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO).

He maintained that the business community had for long been protesting against HESCO which powered almost half of Sindh province.

The HCCI's President said Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi had expressed concern over overbilling by LESCO and he directed the FIA to start an inquiry.

"We demand a similar inquiry here against HESCO because we are also concerned about overbilling.

Traders and members of the business community of Hyderabad are already protesting against HESCO’s performance," Siddiqui said.

He pointed out that the decline in the industrial activities was caused to a great extent by the power distribution companies, adding that it was the right time that the federal government introduced reforms in those companies.

Siddiqui lamented that on one hand the power outages continued to hurt the industrial production and on the other unjustified bills and detection bills were being served to the bill paying consumers.