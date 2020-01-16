UrduPoint.com
Business Community Demands Industry Status For Real Estate Sector

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 05:11 PM

Tahir Abbasi, Senior Vice President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that real estate sector has great potential to grow and revive the struggling economy, but it was facing multiple problems due to tax measures and other unfavourable factors

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th January, 2020) Tahir Abbasi, Senior Vice President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that real estate sector has great potential to grow and revive the struggling economy, but it was facing multiple problems due to tax measures and other unfavourable factors.

He called upon the government to accord industry status to real estate sector and address its key issues so that it could play more effective role in the economic development of the country. He said this while addressing a meeting of ICCI Real Estate Committee held at Chamber House under the chair of Ch.

Masood, Convener. Ch. Nadeem ud Din, AshfaqChatha, Aslam Khokhar, Khalid Chaudhry, Naveed Malik, Sheikh Abdul Waheed, Ch.

Irfan, Rana Istikhar, Ali Hassan, Khalid Rashid, Ch. Abdul Ghafoor, Ch. Zia and others were present at the occasion.Tahir Abbasi said that growth of around 70 allied industries was associated with real estate sector and its better growth would not only accelerate industrial activities, it would also create plenty of new jobs.

He stressed that government should pay high attention to the better development of this important sector for generating more economic activities. He assured that the representatives of FBR, CDA and Housing Foundation would be invited to ICCI to discuss the major issues of real sectorwith them for redress.

