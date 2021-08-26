Business community demands parking plazas in city areas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :President Traders Welfare Association, Punjab Sharjeel Mir has urged the government to construct more parking plazas in the city commercial areas to overcome the growing problem of traffic jams.

Mir while talking to APP said that traders of China Market, the commercial market, Sadiq Abad and other commercial areas were facing immense problems owing to encroachments and the non-availability of parking places in the markets.

He said customers as well as motorists reluctant to visit the markets as they had to cover the distance of minutes in hours because of encroachment-cum-traffic mess.

"It is need of the hour to construct more parking plazas at the commercial centres at earliest and strict action must be taken against the encroachers," he demanded.

The President stressed that businessmen class was the major contributor to the national economy hence government must facilitate the business community for the betterment of the national interest.

When contacted, Chief Officer Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation Ali Abass told that the city administration was well aware of the problems being faced by the business community and residents of the city due to lack of parking space and frequent traffic jams in all markets of the downtown.

He informed that consultation work in progress to build three more parking plazas in different areas of the city which would be constructed at Jinnah Road, Banni market and Children park, commercial market.

The CO expressed hope that after the completion of the parking plazas the traffic jam on the city roads would be eased while the Municipal corporation was regularly taking against encroachments.

He urged the traders to cooperate with the administration in its drive against encroachers.

