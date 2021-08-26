UrduPoint.com

Business Community Demands Parking Plazas In City Areas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 07:07 PM

Business community demands parking plazas in city areas

President Traders Welfare Association, Punjab Sharjeel Mir has urged the government to construct more parking plazas in the city commercial areas to overcome the growing problem of traffic jams

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :President Traders Welfare Association, Punjab Sharjeel Mir has urged the government to construct more parking plazas in the city commercial areas to overcome the growing problem of traffic jams.

Mir while talking to APP said that traders of China Market, the commercial market, Sadiq Abad and other commercial areas were facing immense problems owing to encroachments and the non-availability of parking places in the markets.

He said customers as well as motorists reluctant to visit the markets as they had to cover the distance of minutes in hours because of encroachment-cum-traffic mess.

"It is need of the hour to construct more parking plazas at the commercial centres at earliest and strict action must be taken against the encroachers," he demanded.

The President stressed that businessmen class was the major contributor to the national economy hence government must facilitate the business community for the betterment of the national interest.

When contacted, Chief Officer Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation Ali Abass told that the city administration was well aware of the problems being faced by the business community and residents of the city due to lack of parking space and frequent traffic jams in all markets of the downtown.

He informed that consultation work in progress to build three more parking plazas in different areas of the city which would be constructed at Jinnah Road, Banni market and Children park, commercial market.

The CO expressed hope that after the completion of the parking plazas the traffic jam on the city roads would be eased while the Municipal corporation was regularly taking against encroachments.

He urged the traders to cooperate with the administration in its drive against encroachers.

/395

Related Topics

Business Punjab China Visit Road Traffic Rawalpindi Progress Market All Government

Recent Stories

Sindh Agriculture University ex-teacher passes awa ..

Sindh Agriculture University ex-teacher passes away

1 second ago
 National media transformed with digital interventi ..

National media transformed with digital interventions: Report

6 seconds ago
 COVID-19 claims two more lives, 88 test positive i ..

COVID-19 claims two more lives, 88 test positive in Hyderabad

5 minutes ago
 WHO representative visits quarantine centers in Kh ..

WHO representative visits quarantine centers in Khyber Distt

5 minutes ago
 Denmark lauds Pakistan's 'rapid, efficient & broad ..

Denmark lauds Pakistan's 'rapid, efficient & broad assistance' on airlifts from ..

5 minutes ago
 US jobless claims see small rise, growth remains s ..

US jobless claims see small rise, growth remains strong: govt

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.