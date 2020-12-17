UrduPoint.com
Business Community Demands Tariff Elimination On Metals

Muhammad Irfan 17 seconds ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 03:30 PM

Business community demands tariff elimination on metals

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Chairman National Business Group of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Mian Zahid Hussain Gerdezi demanded of eliminating tariff levied on different metals used in construction industry.

Talking to journalist here Thursday, Zahid Hussain, who is also serving as president of Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, said elimination of tariffs on aluminum, copper and iron would lead to revive economic stability which is vital for uplifting construction industry spreading across the country.

He said prices of bricks increased up to 30 percent that will also discourage construction industry.

He demanded of the government not to increase electricity and gas prices and taking back recent increase in power prices to facilitate business community.

