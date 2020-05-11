UrduPoint.com
Business Community Distributed Safety Kits, Relief Items To The Poor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 12:06 PM

Business Community distributed safety kits, relief items to the poor

The young businessman Zeeshan from Batkhela Saturday handed over thousand masks, two cotton centrifuges, several plastic face masks, gloves, a complete dress kit to protect against coronavirus, protective caps and other protective equipment to the officials of the Tehsil Municipal Authority

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) : The young businessman Zeeshan from Batkhela Saturday handed over thousand masks, two cotton centrifuges, several plastic face masks, gloves, a complete dress kit to protect against coronavirus, protective caps and other protective equipment to the officials of the Tehsil Municipal Authority.

Assistant Commissioner Chitral Abdul Wali Khan was the chief guest who handed over these equipments to the TMO Misbah Uddin. Officials of the district administration Chitral, Health Department, Police, TMA were also present.

AC Chitral Abdul Wali Khan expressed humble gratitude to Zeeshan and other dignitaries who stood up shoulder by shoulder with the district administration and government agencies in this hour of need and donating protective equipment to the public to protect them from the pandemic.

He said that the government does not have sufficient resources to provide these safety equipment to all the people free of cost but the efforts of philanthropists like Zeeshan in this regard are commendable.

The Tehsil Municipal Officer distributed the safety equipment free of cost to the vendors of Sabzi Mandi Chitral and the vegetable, fruit sellers, and spinners in Ataliq Bazaar. Zeeshan also distributed ration including ghee, rice, and flour to 37 needy, deserving and poor families in Chitral.

Tehsil Municipal Officer thanked Zeeshan and said that TMA with limited resources is fighting the Coronavirus on the frontline and spraying disinfectants in quarantine centers, hospitals, and public places.

They also visited quarantine centers and hospitals where coronavirus patients were present, and their staff was directly at risk. However, this protective equipment and kit can save them from the effects of the disease to some extent. The TMO will distribute these safety equipment to the people of Chitral and Drosh free of cost in phases.

