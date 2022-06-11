UrduPoint.com

Business Community, Economists Term Federal Budget Balanced, People-friendly

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 11, 2022 | 11:45 AM

Business community, economists term federal budget balanced, people-friendly

PML-N Leader Shakila Luqman has said the new government came into power only a month ago and has successfully presented a people-friendly budget.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 11th, 2022) People from different walks of life and economists have termed the federal budget as a balanced and people-friendly.

Talking in Radio Pakistan's news and Current Affairs Channel, they said the budget will be helpful in overcoming the inflation.

PML-N Leader Shakila Luqman said the new government came into power only a month ago and has successfully presented a people-friendly budget.

Economist Dr Noor Fatima said the government has not burdened the ordinary people of the country despite there was a dire need of imposing new taxes.

Prominent economist Dr Aliya Hashmi termed the budget as balanced and said that the IMF is against the subsidies but the government has provided targeted subsidies to the poor segments of society.

Vice President Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi has termed the federal budget for upcoming fiscal year as relief-oriented and a balanced one.

Expressing his reaction over the federal budget, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi appreciated withdrawal of taxes on installation of solar panels that will help people in coping with prevailing wave of power outages as an effective substitute.

Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry has described the Federal Budget 2022-23 as pro-public and business-friendly.

Chairman of Businessmen Group in KCCI Zubair Motiwala and KCCI President Muhammad Idrees Memon, in their statements, lauded the government's announcement to pay all pending claims of duty drawback on local taxes and levies of the business community.

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry has termed the fiscal budget 2022-23 balanced under a challenging economic environment.

RCCI President Nadeem Rauf, while giving remarks after the budget speech, said the fixed tax scheme for small traders will increase the tax net.

Related Topics

Pakistan IMF Business Poor Budget Rawalpindi Chamber Zia-ul-Haq Commerce All From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 11th Ju ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 11th June 2022

3 hours ago
 Opposition leaders reject federal govt's budget fo ..

Opposition leaders reject federal govt's budget for next fiscal year

12 hours ago
 Budget envisages PSDP worth Rs800b for next fiscal ..

Budget envisages PSDP worth Rs800b for next fiscal year

12 hours ago
 Sindh govt will fight Dua Zahra's case now: Shehla ..

Sindh govt will fight Dua Zahra's case now: Shehla Raza

12 hours ago
 EU takes first step on thorny asylum reform

EU takes first step on thorny asylum reform

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.