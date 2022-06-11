Business community, economists term federal budget balanced, people-friendly

(@Abdulla99267510)

PML-N Leader Shakila Luqman has said the new government came into power only a month ago and has successfully presented a people-friendly budget.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 11th, 2022) People from different walks of life and economists have termed the federal budget as a balanced and people-friendly.

Talking in Radio Pakistan's news and Current Affairs Channel, they said the budget will be helpful in overcoming the inflation.

Economist Dr Noor Fatima said the government has not burdened the ordinary people of the country despite there was a dire need of imposing new taxes.

Prominent economist Dr Aliya Hashmi termed the budget as balanced and said that the IMF is against the subsidies but the government has provided targeted subsidies to the poor segments of society.

Vice President Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi has termed the federal budget for upcoming fiscal year as relief-oriented and a balanced one.

Expressing his reaction over the federal budget, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi appreciated withdrawal of taxes on installation of solar panels that will help people in coping with prevailing wave of power outages as an effective substitute.

Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry has described the Federal Budget 2022-23 as pro-public and business-friendly.

Chairman of Businessmen Group in KCCI Zubair Motiwala and KCCI President Muhammad Idrees Memon, in their statements, lauded the government's announcement to pay all pending claims of duty drawback on local taxes and levies of the business community.

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry has termed the fiscal budget 2022-23 balanced under a challenging economic environment.

RCCI President Nadeem Rauf, while giving remarks after the budget speech, said the fixed tax scheme for small traders will increase the tax net.