Business community, employees asked to file tax returns

Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue, Regional Tax Office, (FBR), Peshawar, Sardar Ali Khawaja has appealed to the business community and salaried class to discharge their national duty by filing their income tax returns by 30th September, 2020, said a press release issued here Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue, Regional Tax Office, (FBR), Peshawar, Sardar Ali Khawaja has appealed to the business community and salaried class to discharge their national duty by filing their income tax returns by 30th September, 2020, said a press release issued here Wednesday.

The Chief Commissioner said that timely payment of tax is essential for the economic stability of the country. He said that the Government has made it exceptionally easy by providing online services of filing of returns and tax payment. He further said that tutorials, guidance and instructions regarding filing of returns and online payment of tax can be accessed online at FBR's website: www.

fbr.gov.pk.

The Chief Commissioner also said that to facilitate taxpayers, 04 kiosks have been established at Chamber of Commerce, Provincial Assembly Secretariat, Saddar Road and Khyber Bazaar.

The tax office personnel are equipped and ready to facilitate the taxpayers in filing of returns and collection of taxes.

He intimated that the last date of filing of returns and payment of tax is 30th September, 2020, hence, the business community and salaried class should file returns and pay tax by the due date failing which, action will be taken against non-filers.