UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Business Community, Employees Asked To File Tax Returns

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 06:48 PM

Business community, employees asked to file tax returns

Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue, Regional Tax Office, (FBR), Peshawar, Sardar Ali Khawaja has appealed to the business community and salaried class to discharge their national duty by filing their income tax returns by 30th September, 2020, said a press release issued here Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue, Regional Tax Office, (FBR), Peshawar, Sardar Ali Khawaja has appealed to the business community and salaried class to discharge their national duty by filing their income tax returns by 30th September, 2020, said a press release issued here Wednesday.

The Chief Commissioner said that timely payment of tax is essential for the economic stability of the country. He said that the Government has made it exceptionally easy by providing online services of filing of returns and tax payment. He further said that tutorials, guidance and instructions regarding filing of returns and online payment of tax can be accessed online at FBR's website: www.

fbr.gov.pk.

The Chief Commissioner also said that to facilitate taxpayers, 04 kiosks have been established at Chamber of Commerce, Provincial Assembly Secretariat, Saddar Road and Khyber Bazaar.

The tax office personnel are equipped and ready to facilitate the taxpayers in filing of returns and collection of taxes.

He intimated that the last date of filing of returns and payment of tax is 30th September, 2020, hence, the business community and salaried class should file returns and pay tax by the due date failing which, action will be taken against non-filers.

Related Topics

Peshawar Business Provincial Assembly Road Saddar Chamber September FBR 2020 Commerce Government

Recent Stories

Chief Of The Naval Staff Laid Foundation For Healt ..

36 minutes ago

China to spend four trillion dollars on BRI: Mian ..

41 minutes ago

On The Occasion Of World Maritime Day-2020 (Wmd-20 ..

49 minutes ago

Commissioner for continuing operation against encr ..

1 minute ago

Two gangs busted, bikes and valuables recovered

1 minute ago

Chief Minister Sindh orders implementation of SOPs ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.