Open Menu

Business Community Expects Streamline Trade Procedures, Elimination Of Non-tariff Barriers During Erdogan’s Visit: PBF

Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2025 | 07:26 PM

Business community expects streamline trade procedures, elimination of non-tariff barriers during Erdogan’s visit: PBF

Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) on Tuesday said that Pakistan and Turkiye are set to expand their Strategic Economic Framework (SEF), including the Trade in Goods Agreement (TGA), during Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit on 12th Feb, as business community is expecting to stream line trade procedures and eliminating non tariff obstacle's

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) on Tuesday said that Pakistan and Turkiye are set to expand their Strategic Economic Framework (SEF), including the Trade in Goods Agreement (TGA), during Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit on 12th Feb, as business community is expecting to stream line trade procedures and eliminating non tariff obstacle's.

Talking to APP on Tuesday, Chief Organiser PBF Ahmad Jawad said we have to diversify our trade basket and encourage the exports of new items. In this regard we expect both sides will focus on investment, digital trade, the removal of non-tariff barriers, and further tariff concessions to enhance bilateral trade and investment becuase Turkiye have a small investment footprint in Pakistan

Jawad said this visit may also address trade stagnation between the two nations, which currently stands at approximately $1.3 billion. Both countries aim to push this figure to $5 billion through expanded cooperation.

Currently, the existing bilateral trade volume did not reflect the true potential of both Muslim states. Jawad said that in line with the common vision of the leadership, “we have to laid a strong foundation of ties between the two countries.

Similarly we must gain lessons from Türkiye’s TURQUALITY® program: a state sponsored branding program aimed at improving the competitiveness and brand value of Turkish brands. As it has proven to be very successful in boosting Türkiye’s textile exports and elevating the Turkish brand status.

PBF Official also briefed from January to November 2024, Turkiye imported goods worth $396 million from Pakistan, with projections suggesting the total could reach $440 million by the end of the year. Major Pakistani exports to Turkiye include cotton yarn, textiles, iron and steel, arms and ammunition, rubber products, surgical goods, and sports equipment.

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative, World Bank sig ..

Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative, World Bank sign MoU on driving innovation to ..

27 minutes ago
 Strong academia-industry linkage hallmark of the P ..

Strong academia-industry linkage hallmark of the PML-N government: Ahsan Iqbal

21 minutes ago
 China battery giant CATL starts Hong Kong listing ..

China battery giant CATL starts Hong Kong listing process

1 minute ago
 Guatemala’s Economy Minister affirms her country ..

Guatemala’s Economy Minister affirms her country's desire to develop economic ..

28 minutes ago
 Business community expects streamline trade proced ..

Business community expects streamline trade procedures, elimination of non-tarif ..

1 minute ago
 South Punjab tightens surveillance to curb smuggli ..

South Punjab tightens surveillance to curb smuggling in tribal belt

1 minute ago
PU to produce market-based graduates: VC

PU to produce market-based graduates: VC

21 minutes ago
 Meeting deliberates on Animal Health & Veterinary ..

Meeting deliberates on Animal Health & Veterinary Public Health Bill 2024

1 minute ago
 KP govt launches massive Billion Trees Plus initia ..

KP govt launches massive Billion Trees Plus initiative to promote green future

12 minutes ago
 CM Bugti orders to finalize arrangements to send 2 ..

CM Bugti orders to finalize arrangements to send 2,375 trained youth abroad

12 minutes ago
 Industrialists meet Commissioner to discuss Indust ..

Industrialists meet Commissioner to discuss Industrial Estate issues

12 minutes ago
 Jiu-Jitsu National Team heads to Thailand to parti ..

Jiu-Jitsu National Team heads to Thailand to participate in Asian Championships

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan