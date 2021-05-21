Business community expresses solidarity with Palestinians

The business community expressed solidarity with the Palestinians, demanding the United Nations to ensure immediate implementation on its resolutions regarding Palestine and Kashmir

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :The business community expressed solidarity with the Palestinians, demanding the United Nations to ensure immediate implementation on its resolutions regarding Palestine and Kashmir. � In this connection, a rally was also organized by the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) led by President FCCI Engineer Hafiz Ihtesham Javed. �A large number of FCCI members participated in the rally and displayed banners inscribed with slogans reiterating the full support to the just cause of Palestine. � Addressing the participants, the president FCCI said the nation was extending its support to Palestinian brethren by expressing solidarity with them, adding that the business community also expressed solidarity with innocent and oppressed people of Palestine.

He condemned the recent Israeli brutalities in Gaza and said that hundreds of innocent women and children had been killed, adding that the Palestine issue had now become a humanitarian tragedy.

He also demanded the United Nations to immediately resolve Palestine and Kashmir issues on permanent basis.

Later, special Dua was also offered for the oppressed people of Palestine.