UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Business Community Expresses Solidarity With Palestinians

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 03:29 PM

Business community expresses solidarity with Palestinians

The business community expressed solidarity with the Palestinians, demanding the United Nations to ensure immediate implementation on its resolutions regarding Palestine and Kashmir

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :The business community expressed solidarity with the Palestinians, demanding the United Nations to ensure immediate implementation on its resolutions regarding Palestine and Kashmir. � In this connection, a rally was also organized by the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) led by President FCCI Engineer Hafiz Ihtesham Javed. �A large number of FCCI members participated in the rally and displayed banners inscribed with slogans reiterating the full support to the just cause of Palestine. � Addressing the participants, the president FCCI said the nation was extending its support to Palestinian brethren by expressing solidarity with them, adding that the business community also expressed solidarity with innocent and oppressed people of Palestine.

He condemned the recent Israeli brutalities in Gaza and said that hundreds of innocent women and children had been killed, adding that the Palestine issue had now become a humanitarian tragedy.

He also demanded the United Nations to immediately resolve Palestine and Kashmir issues on permanent basis.

Later, special Dua was also offered for the oppressed people of Palestine.

Related Topics

Faisalabad United Nations Business Palestine Gaza Chamber Women Commerce Industry

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,490 new COVID-19 cases, 1,451 reco ..

56 seconds ago

Nakheel launches 418 new homes at Al Furjan

1 minute ago

UAE celebrates &#039;World Day for Cultural Divers ..

1 minute ago

Excess deaths due to pandemic much higher than rep ..

2 minutes ago

Commissioner for crackdown against encroachment at ..

2 minutes ago

Putin, Japarov to Discuss May 24 Strengthening Sta ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.