Business community expresses solidarity with blast victims

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :The local business community expressed solidarity with the blast victims and bereaved families as on the third day of Kocha Risaldar tragedy, the atmosphere of the city is mournful, shops of the markets and surrounding areas were closed.

The mourning procession at the homes of martyrs in Peshawar were held with relatives and locals continue to arrive for prayers.The business community expressed solidarity with bereaved families and visited each of the victim's homes for Fateha.The city's historical storytelling and Kohati's bazaar is closed for the third day on Sunday.

There were increase in the number of security personnel in Peshawar, Kohati and surrounding areas with prayers continue and locals in Peshawar, including relatives of the martyrs of the suicide attack.

However, the death toll increased to 63 on Sunday with 37 injured are under treatment and more than five injured were in critical conduction. The Federal government and provincial governments have claimed to trace and identified the suicide bomber and other suspects and facilitators.

When contacted the spokesman of the Lady Reading Hospital Muhammad Asim, he said, 27 injured of the bomb blast are under treatment besides confirming the death toll as 62. He said five of the injured are currently in ICU with 10 more injured have been discharged in the last 12 hours.