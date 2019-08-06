Business community expresses solidarity with govt and armed forces against

UrduPoint.com
Tue 06th August 2019 | 04:05 PM

The entire business community on Tuesdayexpressing solidarity with the government and Pakistan armed forces said itstands united along with nation against any foreign aggression and externalthreat

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th August, 2019) The entire business community on Tuesdayexpressing solidarity with the government and Pakistan armed forces said itstands united along with nation against any foreign aggression and externalthreat.Mian Kashif Ashfaq, chairman Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development andManagement Company (FIEDMC) while talking to a delegation of investors whocalled on him at FIEDMC Camp Office here said the entire business communityfully supported the valiant armed forces to thwart any aggression andsafeguard the geographical boundaries of the motherland."We are proud of our armed forces and will continue to extend cooperationto all extent," he said.In regard of the Indian government's decision to scrap article 370, hecalled upon the international community to force India to respect the HumanRights Charter and put an immediate end to gross human rights violations inthe occupied Kashmir.

He said people from Azad Kashmir, Occupied Kashmirand Pakistan unanimously reaffirm that Kashmir belongs to Kashmiris and itsfuture is to be decided by the people of Kashmir. He said "this day wereiterate that we are for Kashmiris and Kashmiris are for us".He said all the illegitimate use of force and coercive measures by theIndian occupation forces in the Indian-occupied Kashmir (IoK) had miserablyfailed to suppress indigenous freedom struggle.Appreciating Prime Minister Imran Khan's admirable efforts to present thecause of Kashmir before President Donald Trump he said that due to thegovernment's untiring and timely diplomatic efforts, the issue would remainalive till its peaceful resolution in line with the aspirations of theKashmiri people and the UN resolutions.

