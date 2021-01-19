UrduPoint.com
Business Community Feels Proud Of Pak Army: Malik

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :The entire business community feels proud of Pakistan Army for being ranked at 10th with regard to most powerful army in the world, out of 133 countries, leaving behind Israel, Canada and other developed countries.

United Business Group (UBG) Chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik expressed these views while talking to the media after having a meeting with a delegation of traders, led by Mian Aftab Zia, here on Tuesday.

The UBG chairman said Pakistan armed forces, under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Naval Chief Admiral M Amjad Khan Niazi and Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, scored high in ranking with a huge jump of five places, leaving behind Israel, Canada, Iran and Indonesia in the process, asserting that Pakistan was the only country in the top 15 which improved its ranking.

Iftikhar Malik said that it was another feather in the cap that Pakistan Army's SSG had also been widely acknowledged as the best special force in the world. He said Turkey, Italy, Egypt, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Spain and Australia were also among prominent militaries, which were beaten by Pakistan military in the global rankings.

He said, "It is a matter of pride that Pakistan Army equipped with highest degree of professionalism and fully capable of facing any challenges successfully including deployment of troops help maintaining peace in the war torn countries of the world."Malik also congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistan Armed Force for this historic achievement and wished further success in future.

