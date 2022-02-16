UrduPoint.com

Business Community Felicitates PFUJ Elected Office Bearers From Hyderabad

Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2022 | 08:46 PM

Business community felicitates PFUJ elected office bearers from Hyderabad

The representatives of the business community of Hyderabad felicitated the elected office bearers of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists from Hyderabad and hoped that they will play their key role for the betterment of the journalists community

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :The representatives of the business community of Hyderabad felicitated the elected office bearers of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists from Hyderabad and hoped that they will play their key role for the betterment of the journalists community.

According to announcement, the office bearers of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry including President Muhammad Altaf Memon, Senior Vice President Muhammad Idrees Memon and Vice President Masroor Iqbal congratulated Junaid Khanzada and Hamid Shaikh on their election as central vice president and central assistant secretary of PFUJ. They also congratulated Hameed ur Rehman, Abdul Karim Shaikh and Abdul Rasheed Jaferi on their election as the members of PFUJ Federal Executive Committee.

Meanwhile, the officer bearers of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry including Patron in Chief Goharullah, President Muhammad Faizan Elahi, Senior Vice President Muhammad Arif, Vice President Danish Shafiq Qureshi and members of the governing body have also congratulated Junaid Khanzada, Hamid Shaikh, Hameed ur Rehman, Abdul Karif Shaikh and Abdul Rasheed Jaferi on their elections on central posts of PFUJ and hoped that they will strive with dedication and devotion for the welfare of journalist community.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Business Hyderabad Chamber Commerce From Industry

Recent Stories

Performance of local government department, waste ..

Performance of local government department, waste management company reviewed

1 minute ago
 Brazil Interested in Building 'Small Nuclear React ..

Brazil Interested in Building 'Small Nuclear Reactors' - Bolsonaro

1 minute ago
 Bolsonaro Invited Putin to Brazil, Russian Leader ..

Bolsonaro Invited Putin to Brazil, Russian Leader Accepted Invitation - Kremlin

1 minute ago
 Papua New Guinea Reopens Borders for Vaccinated Tr ..

Papua New Guinea Reopens Borders for Vaccinated Travelers

1 minute ago
 Czech Prime Minister Cancels Paris Trip Amid Debat ..

Czech Prime Minister Cancels Paris Trip Amid Debate on COVID-19 Bill

5 minutes ago
 CM's aide visits Revenue Academy Peshawar

CM's aide visits Revenue Academy Peshawar

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>