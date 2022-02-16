Business community felicitates PFUJ elected office bearers from Hyderabad

The representatives of the business community of Hyderabad felicitated the elected office bearers of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists from Hyderabad and hoped that they will play their key role for the betterment of the journalists community

According to announcement, the office bearers of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry including President Muhammad Altaf Memon, Senior Vice President Muhammad Idrees Memon and Vice President Masroor Iqbal congratulated Junaid Khanzada and Hamid Shaikh on their election as central vice president and central assistant secretary of PFUJ. They also congratulated Hameed ur Rehman, Abdul Karim Shaikh and Abdul Rasheed Jaferi on their election as the members of PFUJ Federal Executive Committee.

Meanwhile, the officer bearers of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry including Patron in Chief Goharullah, President Muhammad Faizan Elahi, Senior Vice President Muhammad Arif, Vice President Danish Shafiq Qureshi and members of the governing body have also congratulated Junaid Khanzada, Hamid Shaikh, Hameed ur Rehman, Abdul Karif Shaikh and Abdul Rasheed Jaferi on their elections on central posts of PFUJ and hoped that they will strive with dedication and devotion for the welfare of journalist community.