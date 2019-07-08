Business Community Fully Supports Massive Crackdown On "Benami Asset"

Business community announced to fullysupport massive crackdown on "Benami Asset" across the board throughout thecountry besides introduction of documented economy

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th July, 2019) Business community announced to fullysupport massive crackdown on "Benami Asset" across the board throughout thecountry besides introduction of documented economy.Pak-US Business Council Founder Chairman and United Business Group (UBG)Central Chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik Monday expressed these views whiletalking to delegations of traders who called on him here.He said that thegood thing is that the country's business community reposed full confidencein the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and much optimisticthat the incumbent government has full potential and firm commitment todrive the country out of present economic crisis.

Shedding light on therecent amnesty scheme, he said that people's response to this scheme wasmuch positive as compared to the past schemes and 137, 000 got themselvesregistered and deposited Rs70 billion in taxes.

He said that amnesty scheme would help put the economy on sound footings;thus, lessening the burden on existing taxpayers.

He said that Pakistan wasthe 6th largest country in the world and hardly one per cent of thepopulation was paying taxes. "One percent Pakistanis are bearing the burdenof 220 million people. This is impossible," he said, adding "No country canserve its people if tax-evaders are not brought under tax net."Iftikhar Malik said the mobilization of domestic resources through reformsin taxation is essential to ensure sustainable financing of development asgovernment would not depend on foreign loan.