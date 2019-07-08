UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Business Community Fully Supports Massive Crackdown On "Benami Asset"

Faizan Hashmi 12 seconds ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 12:56 PM

Business community fully supports massive crackdown on

Business community announced to fullysupport massive crackdown on "Benami Asset" across the board throughout thecountry besides introduction of documented economy

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th July, 2019) Business community announced to fullysupport massive crackdown on "Benami Asset" across the board throughout thecountry besides introduction of documented economy.Pak-US Business Council Founder Chairman and United Business Group (UBG)Central Chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik Monday expressed these views whiletalking to delegations of traders who called on him here.He said that thegood thing is that the country's business community reposed full confidencein the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and much optimisticthat the incumbent government has full potential and firm commitment todrive the country out of present economic crisis.

Shedding light on therecent amnesty scheme, he said that people's response to this scheme wasmuch positive as compared to the past schemes and 137, 000 got themselvesregistered and deposited Rs70 billion in taxes.

He said that amnesty scheme would help put the economy on sound footings;thus, lessening the burden on existing taxpayers.

He said that Pakistan wasthe 6th largest country in the world and hardly one per cent of thepopulation was paying taxes. "One percent Pakistanis are bearing the burdenof 220 million people. This is impossible," he said, adding "No country canserve its people if tax-evaders are not brought under tax net."Iftikhar Malik said the mobilization of domestic resources through reformsin taxation is essential to ensure sustainable financing of development asgovernment would not depend on foreign loan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Loan Prime Minister World Business Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Chinese yuan strengthens slightly last week

3 minutes ago

Traffic wardens directed to delete games from mobi ..

12 seconds ago

Faisalabad registers case against the terrorists i ..

15 seconds ago

Document on the Establishment of the Delegation of ..

11 minutes ago

Noor Hassan’s operation was not successful: Repo ..

13 minutes ago

German industrial production rebounds in May

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.