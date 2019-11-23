Business community gets briefing about filing tax returns easy procedure

The Additional Commissioner Inland Revenue Hyderabad Muhammad Shamim Murtaza has informed that the tax payers can easily file their tax returns and get the National Tax Number without hiring services of any income tax consultant

The Federal board of Revenue has provided online facility of submission of tax returns and the tax payers personally file the returns through internet instead to make themselves dependent on Income Tax consultants who can commit error in filing of clients returns due to heavy workload, he said.

He expressed these remarks while addressing the members of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry here at HCSTSI Secretariat on Saturday.

He said that any error in filing tax returns can cause inconvenience for tax payers who some times receive imposition of fine.

The self filing of online tax returns could minimize the error as well as requirements, he added.

He briefed the business community regarding obtaining of NTN, submission of refund claims, procedure for filing returns set for salaried class as well as business community.

The President HCSTSI Daulat Ram Lohana in his welcome address expressed thanks to Additional Commissioner Inland Revenue Hyderabad for his cooperation with the business community. He also briefed him about the issues being faced by the business community particularly in filing of tax returns.

Among others, Senior Vice President HCSTSI Mueez Abbas and Vice President Muhammad Yasin Khilji were also present on the occasion.