UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Business Community Gets Briefing About Filing Tax Returns Easy Procedure

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 06:48 PM

Business community gets briefing about filing tax returns easy procedure

The Additional Commissioner Inland Revenue Hyderabad Muhammad Shamim Murtaza has informed that the tax payers can easily file their tax returns and get the National Tax Number without hiring services of any income tax consultant

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :The Additional Commissioner Inland Revenue Hyderabad Muhammad Shamim Murtaza has informed that the tax payers can easily file their tax returns and get the National Tax Number without hiring services of any income tax consultant.

The Federal board of Revenue has provided online facility of submission of tax returns and the tax payers personally file the returns through internet instead to make themselves dependent on Income Tax consultants who can commit error in filing of clients returns due to heavy workload, he said.

He expressed these remarks while addressing the members of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry here at HCSTSI Secretariat on Saturday.

He said that any error in filing tax returns can cause inconvenience for tax payers who some times receive imposition of fine.

The self filing of online tax returns could minimize the error as well as requirements, he added.

He briefed the business community regarding obtaining of NTN, submission of refund claims, procedure for filing returns set for salaried class as well as business community.

The President HCSTSI Daulat Ram Lohana in his welcome address expressed thanks to Additional Commissioner Inland Revenue Hyderabad for his cooperation with the business community. He also briefed him about the issues being faced by the business community particularly in filing of tax returns.

Among others, Senior Vice President HCSTSI Mueez Abbas and Vice President Muhammad Yasin Khilji were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Internet Business Fine Hyderabad Chamber FBR Industry

Recent Stories

CJP says no  need of notices and summons if state ..

33 minutes ago

Dr. Firdous raises questions about Nawaz Sharif’ ..

46 minutes ago

Ministry of Defense launches Trade Control Office ..

51 minutes ago

Rohail’s century earns Pakistan ACC Emerging Tea ..

55 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Ships Moawin & Aslatvisit Portnouakc ..

1 hour ago

Commissioner for need to develop scientifically pl ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.