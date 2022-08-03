UrduPoint.com

Business Community Grieved Over Martyrdom Of Army Officers

Sumaira FH Published August 03, 2022 | 12:11 AM

The business community of Faisalabad on Tuesday expressed sorrow and grief over the crash of Pak army helicopter in which six army officers including Lt. Gen. Sarfraz Ali were martyred

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :The business community of Faisalabad on Tuesday expressed sorrow and grief over the crash of Pak army helicopter in which six army officers including Lt. Gen. Sarfraz Ali were martyred.

In this regard, a special meeting was held at Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) in which representatives and office bearers of all business organizations and associations of the city participated in addition to the former president and executive members of the chamber.

Speaking on the occasion, President FCCI Atif Munir Sheikh termed this incident as a national tragedy and said that Lt. Gen. and his subordinates were on their way to oversee the recovery work in Baluchistan province after flood devastation when their helicopter crashed and they embraced martyrdom.

The meeting also prayed rest for the departed souls and expressed sympathy and condolence with the bereaved families.

