Business community hails decision

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) ::President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Muhammad Ashraf Malik on Sunday hailed the decision of the Federal Government to provide zero-rated industry, including textiles, with electricity at an all-inclusive rate of 7.5 cents per unit (kWh) and gas at $6.5 per unit (million British thermal unit or mmBtu) until June 30 this year.

While commenting on a news published in national dailies the SCCI President said that the facility would allow the Export Oriented Sectors to utilize their capacities to the maximum and would be able to secure Export Orders after getting competitive Internationally.

He urged the Government for issuance of the notification at the earliest to provide the facility to the Export Oriented Sectors including the Textiles, sports, Surgical, Leather and Carpets.

The President Chamber also stressed that in order to achieve the vision of the Prime Minister, the Government should extend the facility beyond June 30, 2020 and allow the subsidy to the Exporters in Energy Tariffs for at least 3 years.