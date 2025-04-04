Business Community Hails Govt Decision To Reduce Electricity Tariffs
Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2025 | 12:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) President Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry(SCCI),Khawaja Yasir Qayyum welcomed the recent announcement of a significant reduction in electricity tariffs by the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif.
Talking to media on Friday, the president praised the government's move to cut electricity prices by Rs 7.41 per unit for domestic consumers and Rs 7.59 per unit for industrial consumers,calling it a commendable step,adding that he emphasized that this reduction would prove to be very beneficial for economic stability and business development in the country,reducing business costs,increasing productivity of industries and creating new investment opportunities.
"As President of Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry,I extend my gratitude to the Prime Minister of Pakistan and the Government of Pakistan for making this important decision, keeping in mind the difficulties faced by the business community. This initiative would not only facilitate industries but would also boost the economy and create more employment opportunities",he said.
Chairperson Sargodha Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry(SWCCI),Madam Shamim Aftab also hailed the relief and highlighted the positive impact on women entrepreneurs, who were already dealing with high operational costs.
"The decision to reduce electricity tariffs is highly appreciated, especially by women entrepreneurs. It will encourage more women to engage in business and industry, strengthening our economic fabric," Madam Aftab remarked. "We urge the government to continue implementing inclusive policies that benefit both male and female entrepreneurs equally."
Meanwhile, the business community in Sargodha expressed full support for such progressive decisions by the government. They were optimistic that more reform measures will follow, contributing to greater economic stability and an improved ease of doing business environment.
