Business Community Hails Pakistan Army's Successful Operation
Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2025 | 04:10 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) The business community of Sukkur, led by Muhammad Khalid Kakaizai, President of Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industries (SCCI) on Saturday, along with senior members, has praised the Pakistan Army under the leadership of General Syed Asim Munir for successfully conducting the operation and giving a befitting response to Indian aggression.
They commended the army's professionalism and commitment to national security, saying that the response was a testament to their bravery and capabilities. The community appreciated the army's swift and strong response to India's cowardly actions, targeting innocent civilians under the cover of darkness.
The business leaders hailed General Syed Asim Munir as a national hero, recognizing his bravery, leadership, and strategic acumen. They expressed admiration for the army's effective response, which taught the enemy a lesson that will be remembered for generations to come.
community hails Pakistan Army's Successful Operation.
The business community of Sukkur, led by Muhammad Khalid Kakaizai, President of Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industry, along with senior members, has praised the Pakistan Army under the leadership of General Syed Asim Munir for successfully conducting the operation and giving a befitting response to Indian aggression.
They commended the army's professionalism and commitment to national security, saying that the response was a testament to their bravery and capabilities. The community appreciated the army's swift and strong response to India's cowardly actions, targeting innocent civilians under the cover of darkness.
The business leaders hailed General Syed Asim Munir as a national hero, recognizing his bravery, leadership, and strategic acumen. They expressed admiration for the army's effective response, which taught the enemy a lesson that will be remembered for generations to come.
Recent Stories
Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cyber attack
Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields
Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A strategic edge in regional defens ..
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with COAS, FM amid tensions with I ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2025
Civil Defence volunteers put on alert, vigilant to deal with any eventuality
Hindu community's rally express support for Pak armed forces
3 boys die in separate accidents
Pakistan our red line; say speakers at JI rally
Sindh Minister of Energy, Development, and Planning, Sindh, Syed Nasir Hussain S ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Business Community Hails Pakistan Army's Successful Operation2 minutes ago
-
FIA registers case against ex-SHO, 10 policemen over fake encounter in Burewala12 minutes ago
-
DPM apprises Turkiye FM of prevailing situation post Indian aggression, Pakistan's response12 minutes ago
-
1,132 suspects arrested in April in Lodhran12 minutes ago
-
Fakhar Imam expresses grief over death of Irfan Daha12 minutes ago
-
Cotton sown on over 2.2 mln acres in Punjab: Secretary22 minutes ago
-
Arora condemns Indian attacks on religious sites22 minutes ago
-
Development schemes reviewed22 minutes ago
-
Pakistan hits back with strong cyber, military response under Bunyan-al-Marsoos operation32 minutes ago
-
CM announces relief package for KP victims of Indian aggression32 minutes ago
-
Pakistan only responded to unprovoked Indian aggression in self defence under UN Charter: Tarar42 minutes ago
-
'ACE active against anti-social elements'52 minutes ago