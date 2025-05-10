SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) The business community of Sukkur, led by Muhammad Khalid Kakaizai, President of Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industries (SCCI) on Saturday, along with senior members, has praised the Pakistan Army under the leadership of General Syed Asim Munir for successfully conducting the operation and giving a befitting response to Indian aggression.

They commended the army's professionalism and commitment to national security, saying that the response was a testament to their bravery and capabilities. The community appreciated the army's swift and strong response to India's cowardly actions, targeting innocent civilians under the cover of darkness.

The business leaders hailed General Syed Asim Munir as a national hero, recognizing his bravery, leadership, and strategic acumen. They expressed admiration for the army's effective response, which taught the enemy a lesson that will be remembered for generations to come.

