Open Menu

Business Community Hopeful Of Pulling The Country Out Of Difficulties: Adeel Siddiqui

Umer Jamshaid Published September 17, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Business community hopeful of pulling the country out of difficulties: Adeel Siddiqui

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2023 ) :The President Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) Adeel Siddiqui has said that the business community was hopeful of pulling the country out of the present difficulties by striving hard to improve the national economy.

He expressed these views while addressing at the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected office bearers of Hyderabad glass bangles association here on Sunday.

Adeel Siddiqui said that the glass bangles industry was among the oldest industry of Hyderabad. Haji Farid ud Din Siddiqui established Indus Glass Works which counted among glass, utensils, glass bangles and fountain manufacturing companies in Asia.

He said that Hyderabad was famous for bangle industry but if the name of glass bangle industrialist was included in the top ten Names then it would be a matter of pride for us.

He urged the traders community to unite for the improvement of the business. Adeel Siddiqui said that the HCCI was working for the welfare of traders and we would not let them alone.

On this occasion, President Hyderabad Glass Bangles Dealers Association Yameen Siddiqui and General Secretary Nadeem Siddiqui assured their support to serve the business community and said that the would should play its role in uplifting the bangle industry.

Earlier, HCCI President Adeel Siddiqui administered oath to the newly elected office bearers.

Former MPA Nadeem Siddiqui, Senior Vice President HCCI Najam ud Din Qureshi, Vice President Awais Khan, Vice President Anjuman-e-Tajiran Nabeel Siddiqui and others were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Business Hyderabad Chamber Nabeel Sunday Commerce Industry Top Asia

Recent Stories

Over one million people engage with national campa ..

Over one million people engage with national campaign for security and safety at ..

16 minutes ago
 Ducab Group cements its position as effective part ..

Ducab Group cements its position as effective partner to Emirati professionals r ..

1 hour ago
 G77+China seeks to contribute to COP28 success: Cu ..

G77+China seeks to contribute to COP28 success: Cuban Ambassador

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Broadcasting Authority delegation reviews ..

Sharjah Broadcasting Authority delegation reviews latest media technologies at I ..

2 hours ago
 Sarhad University Expands Its Horizons with the La ..

Sarhad University Expands Its Horizons with the Launch of Islamabad Campus

2 hours ago
 Mauritanian Literature Festival concludes its acti ..

Mauritanian Literature Festival concludes its activities

3 hours ago
Dubai Customs foils massive drug smuggling operati ..

Dubai Customs foils massive drug smuggling operation

3 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Final Match India Vs. Sri Lanka, Liv ..

Asia Cup 2023 Final Match India Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

4 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed to lead UAE delegation to 78th ..

Abdullah bin Zayed to lead UAE delegation to 78th UN General Assembly in New Yor ..

5 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi International Airport trials new Termina ..

Abu Dhabi International Airport trials new Terminal A operations

5 hours ago
 ZHO, Emirates Transport sign MoU to launch joint c ..

ZHO, Emirates Transport sign MoU to launch joint community initiatives

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan