Business community hopeful of pulling the country out of difficulties: Adeel Siddiqui

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2023 ) :The President Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) Adeel Siddiqui has said that the business community was hopeful of pulling the country out of the present difficulties by striving hard to improve the national economy.

He expressed these views while addressing at the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected office bearers of Hyderabad glass bangles association here on Sunday.

Adeel Siddiqui said that the glass bangles industry was among the oldest industry of Hyderabad. Haji Farid ud Din Siddiqui established Indus Glass Works which counted among glass, utensils, glass bangles and fountain manufacturing companies in Asia.

He said that Hyderabad was famous for bangle industry but if the name of glass bangle industrialist was included in the top ten Names then it would be a matter of pride for us.

He urged the traders community to unite for the improvement of the business. Adeel Siddiqui said that the HCCI was working for the welfare of traders and we would not let them alone.

On this occasion, President Hyderabad Glass Bangles Dealers Association Yameen Siddiqui and General Secretary Nadeem Siddiqui assured their support to serve the business community and said that the would should play its role in uplifting the bangle industry.

Earlier, HCCI President Adeel Siddiqui administered oath to the newly elected office bearers.

Former MPA Nadeem Siddiqui, Senior Vice President HCCI Najam ud Din Qureshi, Vice President Awais Khan, Vice President Anjuman-e-Tajiran Nabeel Siddiqui and others were also present on the occasion.