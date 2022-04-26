UrduPoint.com

Business Community Hopes SS Govt To Bring Economic Stability

Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2022 | 06:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has expressed hope that the newly elected coalition government will bring out the country from the prevailing financial crises.

Chamber President Nadeem Rauf, while talking to APP, said that he was confident that Shahbaz Sharif(SS), being a proficient businessman, was well aware of the problems of the business community.

Nadeem urged the govt to include the proposals of the business community in the upcoming fiscal year budget 2022-2023 and take immediate steps to control the inflation.

He said that govt initiatives to engage the IMF and the PM visit to Saudia Arabia would bring the fruit of happiness for the country's people.

Nadeem said that govt should devise a long term policy to control the trade deficit and reduce the tax and duty rates to boost the exports.

He hoped that the govt would decrease the prices of petrol, diesel and food items while Pakistan needed a quick revival of business and industrial activities to improve the economy's health.

Nadeem highlighted many challenges faced by the economy, including depreciation of the rupee, rising debt burden, high-interest rates, surging inflation, falling foreign exchange, high energy cost, and increasing circular debt that needed priority attention government to address them.

The RCCI president assured the Prime Minister that the business community would fully support the government to make Pakistan a progressive and prosperous country.

