UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Business Community Included In Budget Preparations For First Time: Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 01:39 PM

Business community included in budget preparations for first time: Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra

Finance and Health Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Taimur Saleem Jhagra has said that for the first time the business community has been taken on-board in the process of preparation of provincial annual budget

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Finance and Health Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Taimur Saleem Jhagra has said that for the first time the business community has been taken on-board in the process of preparation of provincial annual budget.

Talking at a Pre-Budget Consultations Meeting here at Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Thursday, the Minister said with regard to economic challenges the past 2 to 3 years were difficult, however the economy has now taken a u-turn towards recovery.

The meeting was also attended by members from Women Chamber of Commerce and chambers of newly merged districts of erstwhile FATA. The pre-budget consultation meeting was organized by the National Governance Program.

He said the government was well aware of the role of the business community in the uplift and prosperity of the country.

He said we brought down the ratio of 29 taxes for the convenience of the business community.

Owing to our business friendly policies, he said during the current year the provincial revenues were likely to touch the figure of 50 billion rupees.

The tax system would be further upgraded and made uniformed he added.

Taimur Jhagra said during the next budget, special emphasis would be laid upon the departments providing service delivery to the people.

He urged upon the business community to assist the government in its endeavors to accelerate the process of vaccination to masses against the coronavirus infection.

The Minister was of the view that with the GDP growth touching the figure of 4 percent, the Opposition now has nothing to talk about adding he hoped this growth ratio would be taken to a further 6 percent level in next two years.

On the occasion, Advisor to the Chief Minister on Excise and Taxation, Khaliq Ur Rehman said his department had achieved the target of collection of revenue during the current year.

He said that the issues being faced by the business community would be addressed in consultations with our business community, a scheme would be introduced to provide easy loans to he business community affected by the situation that arose in the wake of coronavirus spread.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business FATA Budget Chamber Women Commerce From Government Industry Billion Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Too Early to Discuss Possible EU Sanctions on Russ ..

2 minutes ago

French govt summons telecom chief over emergency l ..

2 minutes ago

Two brick kilns sealed in sargodha

2 minutes ago

Govt spends $250 million to procure vaccines: Asad ..

2 minutes ago

G7 Health Chiefs Meet in Oxford University to Talk ..

8 minutes ago

Elderly man killed in road accident

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.