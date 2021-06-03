Business community included in budget preparations for first time: Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra

Finance and Health Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Taimur Saleem Jhagra has said that for the first time the business community has been taken on-board in the process of preparation of provincial annual budget

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Finance and Health Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Taimur Saleem Jhagra has said that for the first time the business community has been taken on-board in the process of preparation of provincial annual budget.

Talking at a Pre-Budget Consultations Meeting here at Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Thursday, the Minister said with regard to economic challenges the past 2 to 3 years were difficult, however the economy has now taken a u-turn towards recovery.

The meeting was also attended by members from Women Chamber of Commerce and chambers of newly merged districts of erstwhile FATA. The pre-budget consultation meeting was organized by the National Governance Program.

He said the government was well aware of the role of the business community in the uplift and prosperity of the country.

He said we brought down the ratio of 29 taxes for the convenience of the business community.

Owing to our business friendly policies, he said during the current year the provincial revenues were likely to touch the figure of 50 billion rupees.

The tax system would be further upgraded and made uniformed he added.

Taimur Jhagra said during the next budget, special emphasis would be laid upon the departments providing service delivery to the people.

He urged upon the business community to assist the government in its endeavors to accelerate the process of vaccination to masses against the coronavirus infection.

The Minister was of the view that with the GDP growth touching the figure of 4 percent, the Opposition now has nothing to talk about adding he hoped this growth ratio would be taken to a further 6 percent level in next two years.

On the occasion, Advisor to the Chief Minister on Excise and Taxation, Khaliq Ur Rehman said his department had achieved the target of collection of revenue during the current year.

He said that the issues being faced by the business community would be addressed in consultations with our business community, a scheme would be introduced to provide easy loans to he business community affected by the situation that arose in the wake of coronavirus spread.