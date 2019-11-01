Business community invited to set up industrial units in rural Sindh

(@imziishan)

Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo invited the business community of Karachi to set up industrial units in rural areas of the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) : Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce , Jam Ikramullah Dharejo invited the business community of Karachi to set up industrial units in rural areas of the province.

He was speaking at the annual dinner of North Karachi Industrial Development and Management Karachi. Patron-in-Chief Nkati, Capt. A Moiz Khan, President Nkati, Nasim Akhtar and other officer bearers were present.

The Minister said Pakistan Peoples Party believed in promotion of industrial development and generation of employment in the province. With growth of industries, more jobs will be created and the country will prosper.

He said it was a matter of great satisfaction to see that North Karachi Industrial Development and Management Company had been playing a vital role in improving the infrastructure.

Sindh Government had already given a grant of Rs 573 million for infrastructure improvement and would also give more grants.