Business Community Issues To Be Resolved On Priority; RPO

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 09:00 PM

Business community issues to be resolved on priority; RPO

The business community was the country's asset and providing security to businessmen was the prime task of the Police

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :The business community was the country's asset and providing security to businessmen was the prime task of the Police.

Regional Police Officer Imran Ahmer said this during his visit to the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here on Friday.

THE RPO said that coordination between traders and police was indispensable for maintaining law and order.

He said the problems being faced by the business community including traffic congestion, elimination of encroachments, professional beggars, would be resolved on priority and no stone would be left unturned in this regard.

The RPO said that work on the Safe City project for Rawalpindi is underway and expressed hope that it would be completed soon, adding police would provide all kinds of assistance to the business community for installation and monitoring of CCTV cameras in markets as the use of the latest technology has become crucial to curb the crime.

Imran welcomed the RCCI suggestions on Corona SOPs and shops closure at 6 pm and assured that no harassment would be there from police.

On the occasion, Chamber President Nasir Mirza appreciated RPO and CPO's efforts to redress public issues by holding 'Khuli Kutchery' on a daily basis.

He said close liaison with the police would help in resolving various issues related to the business community, especially law and order.

More Stories From Pakistan

